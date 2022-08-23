Khattar: Install piezometers at mining sites for groundwater table status

Taking serious note of depletion of water level within and nearby areas of mining sites in the state, Haryana Chief

Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday directed the officers concerned to install piezometers at the mining sites to determine the status of the groundwater table.

Ensuring maintenance of roads within the radius of mining sites, Khattar also directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the maintenance of all the roads within the radius of five kilometres of any mining site is done by the miners concerned.

“The Deputy Commissioners should prepare a proposal regarding the same as per the District Mineral Foundation Rules, 2017,” Khattar said.

He also asked officers that Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme should be linked with Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana so that eligible families have more self-employment opportunities.

Taking note of the power situation, Khattar directed the power department’s officers to explore possibilities of giving power connections to all the houses in the one-kilometre radius from lal dora.

Age-wise tracking of kids for school dropout rate

“State education department will be implementing a new system of age-wise tracking of every student in the age group of 5 to 18 years. Under this system, the children in the above-said age group who are registered in the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data would be tracked by the education department so that real-time information about all such children can be collected and the actual status of the school dropout rate can be determined,” Khattar said.

Khattar was presiding over a meeting with the administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners, chief executive officers, Zila Parishad and district municipal commissioners, said an official statement here.