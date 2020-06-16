Khattar orders survey of vacant buildings in Gurgaon for use as isolation facilities

The chief minister also directed officers that fines collected from violators caught for not wearing masks should be used to procure new masks, which should be distributed among the needy. The chief minister also directed officers that fines collected from violators caught for not wearing masks should be used to procure new masks, which should be distributed among the needy.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday held a review meeting of senior officers on Covid preparedness and ordered a “survey of vacant buildings in Gurgaon district so that such buildings can be used for isolation of Covid-19 patients when required”.

He also directed officers to “monitor sample testing in private laboratories and to ensure timely uploading of their reports”. Officers were asked to conduct a random check of the reports of private laboratories.

“It is necessary to enter the name and address of the person who gets his/her test conducted. A person belonging to any state can get his/her sample tested for Covid in Gurgaon. The person only has to provide a correct address,” Khattar said while interacting with the officers.

The chief minister also directed officers that fines collected from violators caught for not wearing masks should be used to procure new masks, which should be distributed among the needy.

“The chief minister said that people should be motivated to increase their immunity levels. He said ayurvedic and homeopathy medicines have no side effects and there is no harm if people use these medicines in general. He also discussed the use of the Aarogya Setu app,” a government spokesperson said Monday night.

Chief Executive Officer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority V S Kundu said, “A unified portal is being prepared about Covid-19 through which complete details will be given online, including beds and facilities available in hospitals across the state. A person can go for treatment anywhere by looking at that data.”

