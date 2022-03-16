Khattar orders probe into all registries between 2010-16

As opposition sharpened its attack against the Haryana government during the ongoing Budget Session over the alleged registries scam, CM Manohar Lal Khattar declared that “data of land registries done between the years 2010 to 2016, would be investigated to check violation of 7-A norms”.

“It is we who have adopted zero-tolerance against corruption. The opposition never gave any authenticated information to the government, they only mislead the people,” said the CM while announcing the probe during the Calling Attention Motion on the alleged scam.

The matter was raised in the House by INLD’s Abhay Chautala. “Irregularities have been detected in 21,000 registries in Gurgaon, Faridabad (22,000), Hisar (1,000), 10,000 registries in Karnal and similar numbers in various other districts. What action has the government taken so far? Against who all action has been taken, till date? Tehsildars’ names are there, has any action been taken against any of those officials till date?”,Abhay said

Congress’ Kiran Choudhry, Independent MLA Balraj Kundu also attacked the ruling government accusing it of not taking adequate action in the matter.

“Government is barely doing an eyewash in the name of taking action”, said Kundu.

Refuting opposition’s accusations, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said that “Wherever irregularities were detected, prompt action was taken.”

“In the case of irregularities in the registries, the government itself took cognizance and got the records of the tehsils checked. Violations of Section 7-A in land registries done between years 2010 to 2016 in 140 tehsils and sub-tehsils would be investigated and the entire process would be taken forward at a fast pace. Strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in this entire matter. If required, the records up to the year 2004 will also be investigated,” Khattar said.

“Some people may not tolerate today’s announcement regarding the investigation of the registries that had been done between 2010 to 2016 and they can also knock the doors of the court, but the government will not back down from its campaign against corruption at any cost,” Khattar said.

Vowing strict action in the matter, Dushyant, who also holds Revenue portfolio, said: “From April 3, 2017 to August 13, 2021, the investigation reports of the documents related to the registered Benami and Pattanami have been received from all the Divisional Commissioners of the state, according to which a total of 64,577 documents have been received in which violation of the said Act has been found (Gurgaon division-21,716, Karnal division-9,774, and Ambala division-2,864, Hisar division-1,016, Rohtak

division-10,849 and Faridabad division-18,358). Out of these, 8,182 documents pertain to Karnal district and 14,873 documents pertain to Gurgaon district, in which violation of section 7-A of the said Act has been found. A total of 133 sub-registrars and 97 joint sub-registrars did not comply with the provisions of section 7-A. Before taking action under Rule-7 of Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) 2016, clarifications have been sought within 15 days from the concerned officers.”

He added: “Apart from this, all the Deputy Commissioners of the state have been directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under Rule-7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016 (Group-C) after receiving clarifications in the case against 156 registration clerks. Also, agricultural land was converted by the patwaris as non-cultivatable land during girdawari, which led to the registration of documents related to benami and pattanami in the notified area in contravention of Section 7-A. All the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to take disciplinary action after receiving clarification in the matter against a total of 381 patwaris for the said violation.”