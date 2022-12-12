In BJP, decisions on CM not made on Twitter, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Referring to the recent speculation on social media about change of Chief Minister in Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday insisted that such decisions in BJP don’t take place through Facebook or Twitter.

Khattar, who has been Haryana’s Chief Minister for the past over eight years, said in Karnal: “Those who have a hobby of being on social media have developed a habit of going to bed after changing the Chief Minister daily — this Chief Minister is going, this Chief Minister is going, a new Chief Minister will take over tomorrow. Arre bhai, if he (new CM) comes or not, you just need work to be done. Whoever will be Chief Minister or Prime Minister of Bhartiya Janata Party, he will work in the interest of the public. This is part of our ideology, achievements and manifesto, nothing changes as per the convenience of the individuals. So, friends, brothers and sisters, we all believe in working as a team and taking decisions as a team. Such decisions don’t take place through social media, Facebook and Twitter. However, those who have a habit of having fun, they have it. I say that whenever you are tired doing all this, then come to me, I will tell you something else to do.”

The CM was speaking as a chief guest at “Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh” held at Karnal Sunday. This state-level event was organised by the Khattar-led dispensation to honour the “Brahmin icon” Parshuram in an apparent bid to woo the community. For the first time in Haryana, the Khattar government claims, the state-level programme of Lord Shri Parshuram Mahakumbh was organised Sunday. On this occasion, the Chief Minister made several important announcements, including the declaration of gazetted holiday on the occasion of Lord Parshuram Jayanti, naming the Kaithal medical college after Lord Shri Parshuram.

The Chief Minister also announced constitution of a Pujari, Purohit Welfare Board in the state so that they can get a fixed minimum wage. For this, the minimum wage rate will be fixed according to the skilled workforce of Pujari and Purohits.

The Chief Minister also announced that the issue of Rohtak district’s Pehrawar land has been resolved. “The said land will be given to the Gaur Brahmin College only. A fresh lease agreement will be done for this college for 33 years from the year 2022 to 2055 and the rate of lease will be as per the rules. Earlier, this lease was from the year 2009 to 2042. Apart from this, while also announcing the waiver of the previous money,” said Khattar, adding that they will not have to pay any kind of fine or penalty money.

The CM announced the sanction of 100 BMS seats in Gaur Brahman Ayurvedic College of Rohtak district further announcing an approval of 35 seats for the MD-MS courses.

Khattar said that a postage stamp would also be issued in the name of Lord Parshuram. For this, a letter will be written to Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Chief Minister said on the subject of Economically Backward Persons in the general category (EBPG), the Haryana government had drafted a policy to give 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in government jobs, after which the central government had made 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections across the country with a new name and implemented the said policy. Later, Haryana also adopted the same policy of the Central government, he added.

Khattar said that during this, when the issue regarding the recruitments done under the EBPG policy went to court, the court decided that the recruitment would be done under the EWS policy of the Central government. “Due to this reason, about 400-500 candidates could not get the appointment letters. The Haryana government is strongly keeping its stand in the High Court in this matter and it is our endeavour that those candidates get appointment letters soon,” said the CM.

Speaking about the Dholidar land issue, the CM said the persons from the Brahmin community who got land as a gift from the big landowners decades back are known as ‘dholidars’. “Under this, two types of land was donated to Dholidar. One is private land and the other is government, panchayati land. The Haryana government has amended the law and about 1,700 acres of private land has been given to the Dholidar. Apart from this, if the panchayati land was given to the Dholidar for building a house or for farming, then a provision will also be made in the law to release this land,” said Khattar.

The Chief Minister also announced the renaming of Fountain Chowk in Karnal after Bhai Mati Das-Sati Das Chhibber. Apart from this, it was also announced to beautify the old Parshuram Chowk in Karnal and name the road from Parshuram Chowk to Gandhi Chowk as Bhagwan Parshuram Marg. Similarly, a statue of Lord Parshuram will also be installed in a park in the city, announced Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Chief Minister also announced a total grant of Rs 31 lakh for Dharamshalas. Besides this, he announced giving a 2,000 square yards of plot for Bhagwan Parshuram Seva Sadan. He said that if organisations apply for plots at other places in the state, they will be given plots as per rules.

‘I express gratitude to those who want to see me as CM for 10 years’

Addressing the Karnal event, Khattar said: “I would like to point out a few things… It is being stated that after the inception of Haryana (in 1966), such a programme never took place in the state. (Rahtak BJP MP) Dr Arvind Sharma has truly said that small level functions have been taking place. Dr Arvind Sharma should not think that I haven’t heard his speech. I have heard his speech, speech of (Karnal BJP MP) Sanjay Bhatia and speech of other speakers. I express my gratitude to them that they have expressed desire to see me as Chief Minister for 10 years. As the matter of future is concerned, this all happens because of the public, MLAs and a decision by our parliamentary board. In BJP, anyone even if he is willing for the same, doesn’t say that he wants to become CM. There is no harm in having ambitions…”