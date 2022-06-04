Khattar okays Rs 2k cr funding from JICA

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar okay Rs 2600 crore funding from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in order to create horticulture value chain in the state.

“The move would directly benefit approximately three lakh farmers of Haryana. The project, in collaboration with JICA will strengthen supply chain of fruits and vegetables in the domestic market along with ensuring adequate exports. This project will envisage horticulture 3.0 for security, farm sustainability and rural prosperity through direct employment along with nutritional security and delivery of safe food to consumers”, Khattar said this in a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee held on Friday.