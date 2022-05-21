Khattar: No power shortage in Haryana now

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: May 21, 2022 6:09:05 am
Updated: May 21, 2022 6:09:05 am
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday that in the last few days, the state certainly faced power shortages of up to 1,800 MW, however, currently there is no shortage of power.
Khattar said, “This power shortage was due to non-availability of power from multiple sources and as summers too arrived early this time. The electricity consumption has increased this year, as compared to last year.” He added Haryana has also started getting 600 MW power from Adani Group.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd