Khattar: New research work of scientists in animal husbandry will benefit cattle owners

Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, Sunday, said that the new research work being done by scientists in the field of animal husbandry, especially in the field of preparing new varieties of buffaloes, would benefit the livestock farmers and the farmers of the country at large.

Khattar said this while addressing a press conference at Hisar, on Sunday. “Scientists have done research on a large scale with regard to cloning and increasing milk production in the last 6-7 years and they have been successful in it. We have asked scientists to try this experiment outside the lab so that the people, especially the livestock farmers can get maximum benefit like good quantity of milk from the buffaloes. This would encourage the White Revolution as well as strengthen the economic condition of the cattle-rearers”.

Responding to a query regarding construction of runway at Hisar airport, Khattar said, “work of construction of runway at Hisar airport would be completed soon. After this the flight schedule will be ready. Pilot training, aeronautics projects and defense projects will be started at the airport soon. The decision will be taken once the feasibility check of the airport elevated road is done”.

A play Dastan-e-Rohnat was organised in the series of programmes under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The play revolved around the turn of events that took place 167 years ago regarding 1857 and were poignantly staged. About 500 people from Rohnat participated in it. He also made announcement for Rohnat during this event wherein an academy would be made and martial arts, memorials etc. would be built there. Further, to take care of the health of the people, Rohnat Trust has been set up at a cost of Rs. 1 crore. “About Rs 50 crore has been announced in Mangali Gaushala, through which 12 development projects of Nalwa area will be completed”, Khattar said.