Khattar holds meeting with NITI Aayog vice-chairman

The Haryana government said Wednesday that the NITI Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery has appreciated the policies and programs of the state government adding in terms of progress, Haryana is above the country’s national level standards. Suman Bery on Wednesday held a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi.

Suman Bery said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the countrymen on August 15 this year had given a target of making India a developed nation by the year 2047. According to Bery, if India has to develop then every state will have to prepare a plan to move forward. “In this regard today after analysing the policies and programs of Haryana, it has been found that the state is far ahead in this direction,” added Bery.

He said that Haryana has made a lot of progress and is above the country’s national level standards. Suman Bery further said that if India becomes a developed country, then Haryana will also go higher in terms of development, adding that Haryana can take inspiration from developed countries and NITI Aayog will fully assist the state in this journey.

Suman Bery said that like other states of India, Haryana will also face the challenges of climate change, availability of water and a discussion was held in today’s meeting regarding Haryana’s action plan on all these subjects. Bery said that being an expert in economics, he has been analysing the states falling in NCR and Delhi and found that there has been a lot of progress in Haryana.