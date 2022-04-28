Khattar, Mann to PM: ready to tackle surge in Covid cases

Punjab and Haryana chief ministers on Wednesday claimed that the two states are fully prepared to tackle any surge in Covid cases.

Participating in the virtual meeting of chief ministers convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the emerging Covid-19 situation in the country, Bhagwant Mann said Punjab has evolved an effective mechanism to tackle any sort of new wave of the pandemic while his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar said that apart from ramping up health infrastructure, his government has started recruitment process of new medical staff.

Mann said that Punjab has ample resources to deal with any sort of exigency adding that situation is under control in Punjab and every step will be further taken to protect the valuable lives of people. He added that 97 % of the state’s population have already got first dose of Covid vaccine, 76% of people have been administered both doses of vaccination compared to national percentage of 87% and 5.11 lakh people have also got booster dose to fight the pandemic. He said that at present very few cases (only 176 cases are active) in the state, adding that on an average 25 cases are coming up daily.

Elaborating on the situation in Haryana, Khattar said that in the past one week, there has been an increase in the number of Covid patients in three districts sharing proximity with Delhi. “While there are no patients in four districts, in some district, the number of patients is less than 10. There are currently 1,960 Covid positive cases in the state, of which 1,380 are in Gurugram, 463 in Faridabad and 27 in Sonipat. The cumulative positivity rate of the state is 0.5 percent,” Khattar said, adding that the state had received 4.25 crore doses, of which, the first dose has been administered to 100 percent of the population and the second dose has been administered to 88 percent people. Both the CMs also informed that there are adequate beds in government hospitals.

Mann said that there are 1,236 beds at Government Medical College Amritsar, 1,450 beds at Government Medical College Patiala and 1,025 beds at Government Medical College, Faridkot. He said that 360, 560 and 400 Oxygen beds are available at Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot, respectively. He added that the number of ICU beds in Amritsar are 280, in Faridkot 250 and in Patiala 280. There are 165 ventilator beds in Amritsar, 96 in Patiala and 141 in Faridkot.

Khattar added that 94 oxygen plants have been set up from PM CARES and CSR funds. “There are 58,000 isolation beds and 15,000 oxygen beds in state hospitals. Recruitment process of 1,252 medical officers is going on in the state and 787 community health officers have been recruited. Around 8,000 multi-disciplinary teams have been constituted for the rural areas,” he said.

A Haryana government spokesperson said that the PM was also concerned over the incidents of arson in forests, buildings and hospitals. He urged all the states to conduct a fire safety audit and make adequate safety arrangements. Following this, Khattar asked officers to conduct fire safety audit in hospitals across the state at the earliest. He directed the chief secretary to hold an immediate meeting in this regard and implement it.