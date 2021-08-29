Khattar lays foundation stone of 9 projects worth Rs 19.82 crore, including 5 ‘Smart City’ projects

HARYANA CHIEF Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of nine projects costing Rs 19.82 crore in a programme organised near Maharaja Agrasen Chowk in Karnal.

Among the projects whose foundation stone was laid and were inaugurated by the CM were five ‘Smart City’ projects. An amount of Rs 13.26 crore will be spent on these projects. Out of four projects of Panchayati Raj and Zilla Parishad, two were inaugurated and the foundation stone of two were laid at a cost of Rs 6,56,29,000.

Khattar said the projects would change the look of Karnal city as well as the district, and people would also be benefited.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Project Cultural Corridor of Smart City. He said that it is the entrance of Karnal city when coming from Chandigarh, and has been built beautifully and will give a fair idea of the essence of the city. Similarly, Namaste Chowk has been developed and beautified for those coming from Delhi. Apart from this, seven entrances have been built around Karnal, from which “one can get an idea of the aura of the city”.

“Now Karnal is an example of cleanliness and beauty the credit for which can be given to the sanitation workers,” Khattar said.

‘Development without discrimination’

“Facilities are being provided to the people in the state without any discrimination. Sufficient work has been done to make Parivar Pehchan Patra in the state. Through this people will be given the benefits of government schemes. Earlier, such benefit was available to those earning Rs 10,000 per month, now its limit has been increased to Rs 1.80 lakh annually.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh is being given to the eligible people in a year. Earlier, 15 lakh families were getting such benefits in the state, now 12 lakh more families have been added by the central government, a total of 27 lakh families will be benefited from this scheme. Within a month, every household in the state would have a domestic gas connection and by November 1, all households in the state would be issued a drinking water connection. According to the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every needy person will get 5 kg of food grains free of cost till coming November. This way the essential needs of any family i.e. food grains, electricity, water and gas will be fulfilled,” Khattar said.