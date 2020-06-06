scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 05, 2020
COVID19

Khattar launches unique ID portal for MSMEs, shopkeepers, industries

The Haryana Udhyam Memorandum portal will enable registration of labour engaged by enterprises, creating a database of all employees engaged in industrial enterprises in the state. 

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: June 6, 2020 4:42:14 am
Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Udhyam Memorandum, unique ID portal, Haryana news, indian express news The database will also obtain details of migrant workers given the experience of the recent pandemic.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched the Haryana Udhyam Memorandum (H.U.M.) portal with an objective of providing a unique identification to all enterprises whether shops, MSMEs, large and mega industries to enable permissions and services to be provided in an integrated manner.

The HUM portal will also enable registration of labour engaged by enterprises, creating a database of all employees engaged in industrial enterprises in the state.

The database will also obtain details of migrant workers given the experience of the recent pandemic.

The HUM unique ID will form the primary key for integrating services and data in respect of Haryana and enable better planning and support.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 05: Latest News

Advertisement