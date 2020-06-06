Khattar launches unique ID portal for MSMEs, shopkeepers, industries

The database will also obtain details of migrant workers given the experience of the recent pandemic. The database will also obtain details of migrant workers given the experience of the recent pandemic.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched the Haryana Udhyam Memorandum (H.U.M.) portal with an objective of providing a unique identification to all enterprises whether shops, MSMEs, large and mega industries to enable permissions and services to be provided in an integrated manner.

The HUM portal will also enable registration of labour engaged by enterprises, creating a database of all employees engaged in industrial enterprises in the state.

The database will also obtain details of migrant workers given the experience of the recent pandemic.

The HUM unique ID will form the primary key for integrating services and data in respect of Haryana and enable better planning and support.

