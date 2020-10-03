Khattar launches mobile water testing laboratory van

Khattar said that the government has decided to celebrate “Swachhta Pakhwada” in all cities of the state from October 2 to October 17.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal launched a mobile water testing laboratory Van, on Friday, equipped with a multi-parameter system containing analysers, sensors, probes, and instruments based on Colorimentric, Electrochemistry.

“This mobile water testing laboratory will be an effective mode of surveillance of drinking water quality in rural areas in the State,” the CM stated. He further said that the government has decided to celebrate “Swachhta Pakhwada” in all cities of the state from October 2 to October 17. He said that during these 15 days, special focus will be given to the cleanliness of sewerage systems and desilting of ponds.

Considering the pressing need for water testing to reach the doorsteps of people, the mobile van will be stationed at the State Water Testing Laboratory, Karnal and its area of operation will stretch throughout the state.

The Public Health Engineering Department currently has 43 functional testing labs across the state. This state-of-the-art mobile water testing laboratory van has been procured at a cost of Rs 99 lakh. The main objective of the van is to provide easy access for water testing and reach at the last mile of remote location, onsite deployment of mobile van in case of spread of water borne disease, quick access to water test reports and counter checking of quality of testing from all laboratories.

This mobile laboratory is pegged to be an effective mode of surveillance of drinking water quality in rural areas in the state. The lab is capable of measuring different water quality parameters like Ph, Alkalinity, TDS, Hardness, Residual Chlorine, Zink, Nitrite, Fluoride, Turbidity and Micro-biological Test of water samples. Besides, the lab will help in quickly identifying the water quality problem on the spot.

It is said to have been uniquely designed and fully loaded with the latest technologies and is equipped with features like GPS for location tracking and analysed sample data can be transmitted to a centralised PHED server via GPRS/3G connectivity with power backup, on-site recording and reporting of results through a smartphone or similar device, capable of recording GPS coordinates, taking photos of the water source and recording results, including sanitary survey, if needed, and the ability to send results direct to a web based secure central server.

“The supply of quality water is of paramount importance for Public Health, therefore regular and rigorous water testing is imperative. The Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship initiative launched by the Central Government and under this programme; the Haryana Government is fully committed to provide functional household tap connection having sustainable supply of quality drinking water to every rural household. The Public Health Engineering Department is ensuring the supply of safe drinking water to all by monitoring water quality on a regular basis by testing in the laboratories,” read a press statement by the state.

On occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, he said that “Mahatma Gandhi always had cleanliness and sanitation closest to his heart and always wanted to see India clean and green. Former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri gave the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ and worked towards further strengthening the security system of the country and upliftment of weaker sections of the society.”

He said that “though India became independent in 1947, the desired result on the cleanliness front is yet to be achieved even in 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call of ‘Swacch Bharat’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in 2014. Following that, the Haryana government launched Swacchta Abhiyan (campaign) and became the first state in the country to achieve 100 per cent ODF status in rural areas. All urban areas in Haryana have also been certified as open defecation free (ODF).”

Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Gian Chand Gupta was also present on the occasion.

