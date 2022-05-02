Khattar launches Amrit Sarovar Mission from Sonipat village

“Just as Bhagirath with his dedicated efforts brought river Ganga from Heavens to Earth, similarly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by launching the Amrit Sarovar Mission, has also made Bhagirath-like efforts to save ponds,” said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar after launching the state-level Amrit Sarovar Mission during a programme organised at Nahra village in Sonipat district on Sunday.

Addressing the public representatives who had joined the programme organised at 111 places across the state through video conferencing, Khattar said, “Our PM has called upon the nation to work on a plan to clean or rejuvenate 75 ponds in each district across the country and Sunday’s programme from Haryana is a part of this mission. Earlier, people used to dig ponds themselves. But for a long time, people did not pay attention to the cleanliness of the ponds, due to which those became polluted. With the passage of time, waste coming out of various sources started flowing into these ponds. The water of the ponds started overflowing but from today we have taken the initiative to resolve this problem.”

There are 18,000 ponds in Haryana, of which 4,000 are filled with rainwater, while 6,000 are filled with water for animal use and 8,000 ponds are filled with dirty water, which will be treated. “Ponds will be renovated as pilgrimage sites. Under the first phase of the programme, 8,000 ponds will be renovated by August 15, 2022, of which work has been started on 1,600 ponds. Condition of all the remaining ponds will be improved by excavating them, building retaining walls and beautification, the surrounding site will be made attractive. The Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority have been constituted for the rejuvenation of ponds in the state and a separate provision of Rs 1000 crore has been made for this,” Khattar added.

The CM added that recharge wells will be built in all government buildings across the state so that rainwater can be conserved. “Around 750 recharging borewells were installed last year and this year, the target is 5,000. Wastewater coming from industries and sewerage would be recycled and reused through STP. This water will be reused for industries, construction works, horticulture and agriculture through micro-irrigation. There is 82 lakh acres of cultivable land in the state, of this, direct irrigation is done on 40 lakh acres. On the rest of the land, we are not able to irrigate directly due to lack of clean water. Also, farmers should adopt micro-irrigation system. For this, 85% subsidy is provided by the state and only 15% of money has to be invested by the farmers. Every year, the water level is going down by 1 meter due to tubewell irrigation. Farmer has to put one-meter pipe in the borewell every year and if we keep doing this then in 10-20 years the land will run out of water which will not only end the fertility of the land but the future generations will also get barren land,” Khattar said.