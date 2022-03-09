Khattar justifies new pension scheme, asks employees to pitch in with higher share

Tearing into the Haryana Budget for 2022-23, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday said employees of the state government have been left disappointed.

“Their biggest demand was to implement the old pension scheme but employees of Haryana will not be able to get the benefit like the employees of Rajasthan,” said Hooda.

He was referring to the announcement made by the Congress-ruled Rajasthan in its Budget.

Back home in Haryana, however, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatar justified the new pension scheme.

After presenting the Budget, Khattar said: “In 2006, the then Congress government had opted for the new pension scheme in place in Haryana. There must have been some considerations on it at that point of time. An employee starts getting a pension after nearly 30 years of service. In this way, the burden of pension is increasing. The issue that what will happen after 30 years, must have been taken into account at that time. In Haryana, as much as Rs 8,400 crore annually goes for pension and at this rate, it may be nearly Rs 40,000 crore after 12 years.”

Khattar also suggested the employees to increase their contribution for the new pension scheme on the pattern of state government. According to officials, in the case of the government employees, there is a contribution of 10 per cent of the employee’s basic salary and the DA while 14 per cent of the employee’s salary and DA is contributed by the government towards the pension scheme.

Khattar said: “When the government has increased its contribution from 10 per cent to 14 per cent then the employees too should also take their contribution from 10 per cent to 14 per cent. Then, the savings will stand at 28 per cent and the pension amount will not be less than the pension (given under the old scheme).”

The restoration of the old pension scheme is one of the main demands of government employees. Recently, an IAS officer of Haryana cadre, Prabhjot Singh had also raised this issue. “All governments of our country must bring all MPs and MLAs in NPS (New Pension Scheme) introduced in… (2004) or convert all employees to OPS… An employee serves for 30-35 years & is given NPS while an MP n MLA even after serving 1 day after oath is eligible for proper pension,” he had said in a tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, he added, “Moreover there should be a bar on MPs, MLAs drawing both pensions simultaneously. There are ex-MLAs drawing 2 lakh per month pension despite they were elected way back. They might have set up businesses & settled down. Fiscal deficit should be seen for all and not only for employees.”

However, the CM Tuesday said that they might consider the idea of bringing MPs and MLAs too in the purview of the new pension scheme.

Meanwhile, an employee leader Vijender Dhariwal, who is president of Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti, said that the government employees have planned an agitation for the old pension scheme as no announcement has been made regarding it in the Budget.