Khattar invites investments from SCO member countries

While terming Haryana as “a pre-eminent investment destination”, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday invited the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to invest in the state.

The SCO comprising China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan is an inter-governmental organisation. The primary motive behind its formation was to ensure stability along the borders.

“Since 2019, we have received an investment of US $ 5.22 billion. Besides this, the State’s export has also increased to Rs 2.17 lakh crore, informed Khattar during the meeting with the SCO members at Surajkund, Faridabad.

He assured the member countries for full cooperation from the State Government in setting up their business ventures in Haryana. Officials say SCO’s participation in the Surajkund International Crafts Mela will play a key role in strengthening global economies.

The Chief Minister said that the participation of the SCO in the Surajkund International Crafts Mela will work to bring the countries onto the global stage and strengthen their economies.

Manohar Lal Khattar also said: “The Surajkund International Crafts Mela has been organized here since 1987. It has made a mark on the world map. Today Haryana is among the rapidly growing states. The participation of various countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in this Mela is very pivotal as artists of every country are proudly displaying the unique colours of their culture and are showcasing the best of its heritage in the form of handicrafts and performing arts.”

The Chief Minister informed that Haryana is also among the leading states on the parameters of economic development. “The offices of 400 Fortune companies of the world are set up in Gurugram, the Economic Capital of the state.”

Khattar added: “Haryana is a leading software exporter of the country. It ranks second in the country and first in North India in terms of providing logistic facilities to industries. More than half of the state’s area comes in NCR. We are developing it as a logistic hub to increase industry and trade in this region.”

Haryana has emerged as a hub of manufacturing activity: Khattar

Khattar said that “the state has emerged as an economic and sports powerhouse, a hub of manufacturing activity, and a cynosure of all investing eyes, both domestic and foreign”. While delivering the keynote during a summit on G-20 Presidency organised by IIM, Rohtak in Gurgaon, Khattar highlighted that ranking 21st in terms of area and 18th in terms of population, Haryana contributes 3.87 per cent to the country’s GDP and accounts for 4 percent of its exports. He said: “It is the 7th largest merchandise exporter in the country, exporting items such as basmati rice, auto and auto components, manmade fibres, carpets and electric machinery. Furthermore, Haryana occupies the high bench of leading states on the parameters of economic development. The state figures in the top achievers’ category in the Ease of Doing Business ranking”.