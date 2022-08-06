Khattar inaugurates Institute of Driving Training and Research in Karnal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday inaugurated the Institute of Driving Training and Research at Karnal. The institute would train 300-350 youth on a daily basis for driving light and heavy motor vehicles.

“After obtaining the certificate from this institute, the applicant will not be required to present himself or herself before the concerned licensing authority,” Khattar said.

“With this institute, residents of Karnal and adjoining districts will be greatly benefitted. With good training, we will get good drivers and eventually reduce road accidents. Due to heavy traffic on roads, the chances of accidents have also increased. In such a situation, correct knowledge of road safety and traffic rules is need of the hour,” said Khattar.

Khattar had laid foundation stone of the institute on March 29, 2018. The institute has been set up in collaboration with Honda Motor Scooter India Limited on 9.25 acres of land at a cost of about Rs 34 crore. “Designed as per international standards, it has an automated driving test track, modern training equipment and computerized system with class rooms, workshops, engine rooms and electronic displays. Training for driving two wheelers, three wheelers, four wheelers, light motors and heavy vehicles will be given here. The institute will also have an automated driving test track to provide practical training on the test track and issue driving licenses. This institute will be fully automated and there will be no human intervention in its working. A hostel has also been set up in the institute for students who live far from the institute,” an official spokesperson said.

“Automated Driver Training Institutes and Regional Driver Training Centres will be set up across Haryana. Under this, three Institute of Driving Training and Research have been set up with modern facilities and infrastructure at Kaithal, Bahadurgarh and Rohtak. Hi-tech equipment manufacturers such as Ashok Leyland and Maruti Suzuki India Limited are partners in all three projects. Now there are four institutes including this driving institute at Karnal. Apart from these, eight other institutions are going to open in the state which includes institute at Kaluwas in district Bhiwani, Chhapera in Nuh, Jaisinghpur Khera in Rewari, Pegan in Jind, Murthal in Sonepat, Aurangabad in Yamunanagar, Bahin in Palwal and Kheri Gujran in district Faridabad. Regional Driver Training Centre will also be set up in Gurugram as well. Today there is a great need of trained drivers across the country and abroad. With the establishment of these centres, employment opportunities will be available to a large number of unemployed youth in the state and abroad,” Khattar said.

“About 5 lakh road accidents take place in India every year in which about 1.5 lakh people lose their lives. Haryana is ranked 13th in road accidents. The state government is making sincere efforts to curb road accidents. The transport department has been declared as the lead agency for all road safety works. State government aims to reduce these accidents by 50 per cent by surveying the causes of deaths in road mishaps and rectifying their causes,” Khattar added.