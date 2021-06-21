Khattar inaugurates adventure sports at Morni Hills, groundwork begins for ‘tourist hub’ status

HARYANA CHIEF Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that the ‘Flying Milkha Singh Club’ for training youth in adventurous sports will soon be set up at Morni Hills, Panchkula. He also inaugurated several adventure sports, water sports and tourism activities at Tikkar Taal.

“The club is a tribute to late legendary athlete Milkha Singh. The name came to my mind yesterday when I paid tribute to him. I discussed it with my colleagues, who supported this decision. The club will train youth in a professional way to pursue a career in adventure sports.”

The CM inaugurated various adventure activities including paragliding, parasailing, paramotor gliding and water sports. A water jet scooter was also introduced at Tikkar Taal. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal, Haryana Sports Minister, Sandeep Singh, local MP and Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria, were also present.

After driving a water jet scooter, the chief minister, alongwith Gupta, Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, State Minister for Tourism Kanwar Pal Gujjar, tried out paramotor gliding.

“Tikkar Taal, Morni Hills area, will be developed on the international level in adventure sports,” said Khattar.

Gaurav Garg, operator of Paramotor, a parasailing firm, said, “We have started operations at Tikkar Taal. The cost of a paramotor gliding ride is Rs 1,500, and Rs 1,000 for parasailing. A detailed policy about these sports will be prepared by September. There are other firms also providing facilities here.”

The government also announced the concept of ‘Oxy Van’, a new policy in which extra marks will be given to students of classes VIII to XII who will cater to and nurture saplings.

Khattar also inaugurated the Panchkarma Wellness Centre, which has a panoramic view of Nature Camp Thapli and Nature Trails of the Morni Hills.

The chief minister digitally laid the foundation stone of Nakshatra Vatika, Navgrah Vatika and Rashi Van, collectively known as Antriksh Van, Sunday. A booklet on ‘Environment Tourism’ was also released.

A documentary which was screened at the event highlighted various initiatives taken to develop Panchkula into a tourist hub. A pension of Rs 2,500 per year to the preserver of trees that are aging above 75 years as part of initiative to promote the concept of ‘Oxy Van’, 11 nature trails have been developed by forest department in Morni Hills under Panchkula Integrated Development Project, and local youths will act as guides and explain the culture and traditions as well as talk about the flora and fauna of the area.

Two youths from the villages are being trained as nature guides.