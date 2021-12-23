Khattar hits back at Hooda, takes a poetic jibe with darpan and para

Questioning Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda over reading out the WhatsApp chat in the winter session of Vidhan Sabha regarding the Haryana Public Service Commission’s cash-for-job scandal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar aksed him to officially share a copy of the same. While the Leader of Opposition refused to reply, the CM then requested the Speaker to thoroughly investigate the chat read in the House by the Leader of Opposition.

On Tuesday, Hooda had read out a WhatsApp chat purportedly exchanged between HPSC’s former deputy secretary Anil Nagar and the Commission’s chairman that was going viral on social media and sought a CBI probe from the government in HPSC recruitment scandal.

“Agar kanch par para chadha diya jaye toh darpan ban jata hai, agar vahi darpan dikha diya jaye toh para chadh jata hai,” Khattar said taking a poetic jibe at Hooda.

Khattar said this during his reply to the questions raised by the Opposition on the last day of winter session of Vidhan Sabha.

“The main goal of the state government is to bring reforms in the system and constant work is being done to resolve every problem being faced by the common man. Haryana Law Commission is being constituted to remove the overlapping of laws. This Commission will study the laws and the outdated laws will be deleted or modified,” Khattar said.

276 cases registered during farmers’ stir

“As per the police records, 276 cases have been registered during the farmers’ agitation so far. Of these, four cases are registered under serious offences. Out of 272 cases, chargesheet has been prepared in 178 cases. As many as 158 cases are still untraceable. The cancellation report of eight cases has been prepared and cancellation report of four cases has been filed. The process of cancellation of 29 cases is going on. State government will withdraw all the cases registered against farmers except cases involving heinous crimes such as rape, murder etc,” Khattar said.

Responding to a question raised in the House regarding giving compensation to the farmers, Khattar added, “At present, talks are going on with the farmers. According to the CID report, the postmortem of 46 farmers has been done. During interaction with farmers, it had been informed that the tally of deceased farmers of Haryana is 73. The investigation in this matter is still going on. The decision regarding compensation will be taken only after holding discussions.”

Panel for appointments in universities

“A five-member committee would be constituted for taking decisions regarding appointments to different posts in the universities of the state. This committee will include the representative of the Governor (Chancellor), Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department, and Vice Chancellors of three universities will be included. A decision in this regard will be taken after this only. Instructions of UGC will be complied with. The appointments in universities will be done in a transparent manner and on the basis of merit only. The autonomy of universities will remain intact,” Khattar said.