CM Khattar hints at Haryana govt move to withdraw FIRs against farmers

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre has taken a decision to repeal the three contentious farm legislations, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hinted that the state government shall take steps to withdraw the FIRs registered against protesters during the course of the farmers’ agitation.

Addressing media persons Friday, Khattar thanked the PM and appealed to farmers to call off their agitation and return to their native places. He also urged the farmers to lift the blockades from Delhi’s borders so that the common people aren’t inconvenienced any longer.

Responding to a query regarding the government’s intention to withdraw the FIRs registered against farmers, Khattar said, “When there is an amicable talk, such things are considered mutually. There are several types of cases. A few cases are of normal nature. For instance, during earlier agitations also, several such cases were registered and then resolved mutually. Cases which are registered under severe provisions of law, and many of them reach courts too, are withdrawn through the court’s procedure of law. But the government shall also make a constructive beginning in this and shall not allow the standoff to escalate any further.”

He added that during the last days of the agitation, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh’s areas were more affected than neighbouring Punjab.

Khattar also claimed that he had discussed the issue of farmers’ agitation during all his recent meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “I had also been in touch with several farmer leaders, but such discussions cannot be made public because they were taking place on an informal level. Informally, whatever inputs we were getting were being passed to the Union government. At a formal level too, there were 11 rounds of talks that took place between Union ministers and farmer leaders. Yet, the standoff continued. After that, several informal meetings and inputs were sent to the Union government and I feel a solution has emerged from that. I feel that the Prime Minister must have thought that farmer leaders were not in a mood to listen to anything more, thus he showed a large heart and announced that the three legislations shall be repealed”.

Talking about farmers who lost their lives during the agitation, Khattar said, “Analysis of all such deaths shall be done and a decision shall be taken depending upon the reasons that led to such deaths. It is not right to comment anything on a person who has lost his life, but definitely the reasons that resulted in that death shall be analysed.”

On farmer leaders’ announcement that they would not back off till a law is framed on MSP, Khattar said, “It is a mixed kind of response. Several farmer leaders have welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision, while a few are talking about law on MSP. There were only three central legislations that were being opposed, which the PM has now announced that the government shall repeal in the forthcoming session of Parliament. I believe that the Prime Minister has immense credibility not only in the country but globally and whatever he says, he does. Farmer leaders need not worry about that. Once he has said it, it shall be done. In fact, even Opposition’s leaders have appreciated it. Bhupinder Singh Hooda has also said that once the PM said people should believe in democracy and there is no reason to doubt the Prime Minister’s assurance”.

Khattar added that the Haryana government had been relentlessly working for the welfare of farmers. “Be it compensation for crop loss, which Haryana gives the maximum in the country, soil testing facilities for farmers, preventing waterlogging, Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, etc, several steps have been taken to ensure that farmers’ income increases. We are also working towards giving employment to the families of small farmers whose income is low. Haryana is in process of identifying 1 lakh such families. Even today, I had a meeting with banks in this regard.”

Talking about the PM’s sudden announcement, Khattar said, “For the last two months, the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister had been saying that things will soon be sorted. Now, it was up to them to choose the day of making this announcement because he (PM) is the head and the laws were framed by the Union government and only it has the right to repeal them. But we made efforts.”

Responding to queries that if the decision to repeal the legislations was taken keeping in mind the forthcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, Khattar said, “It is not like that. In democracy, elections come every now and then. Every year, elections do happen in four to five states.”