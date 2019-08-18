Khattar hails panchayats for playing vital role in social reforms

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday hailed gram panchayats for playing a vital role in social reforms and community building process.

Addressing the sarpanches of gram panchayats that have achieved 6-Star and 5-Star rating under the 7-Star Rainbow Scheme, Khattar said, “Efforts are being made by the state government to ensure the development of villages at par with urban areas so that Haryana could create its distinct identity in the country and world”.

While 20 panchayats achieved a 6-Star rating, 58 have got a 5-Star rating.

Khattar congratulated the panchayats and said that it was a matter of pride that this year about 4,000 gram-panchayats have achieved rating ranging between 1 to 6 stars whereas only 1,100 panchayats had achieved this rating last year.

“To enhance competition among the panchayats, it has been decided that from the next year, the gram panchayats that either achieve the target of sex ratio of 1000 female per 1000 male once in five years or where average sex ratio of five years is above 950, would be given full marks in this category,” Khattar said.

Stars are given to the panchayats on the basis of seven different yardsticks and sex ratio is one of them.

Development and Panchayats Minister OP Dhankar, who was present on the occasion, said, “Now these 78 villages could be shown as a model to the foreign dignitaries visiting Haryana. A committee comprising dedicated youth should be constituted at village level, which would not only work toward achieving 7-Star rating but also maintain the current status”.

The minister added, “This year 85 per cent gram panchayats had registered themselves under the scheme. But to instill a sense of competition, it has been decided that from next all the panchayats would have to register mandatorily. The panchayats should work towards ensuring that Haryana bags the Swachh Sarvekshan Grameen Awards this year too”.

Haryana had won the Swachh Sarvekshan Grameen Awards 2018.