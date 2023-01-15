scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Visit villages and review works being done, Khattar directs gram sanrakshaks

He said, “After reviewing the work, every gram sanrakshak should share feedback of all the works with government so as to ensure the departments have real-time information”.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday interacted with Gram Sanrakshak during the ‘Gram Sanrakshak Samvad Programme’ through audio-conferencing and directed them to visit villages adopted by them and review works being executed at the grassroots level.

He said, “After reviewing the work, every gram sanrakshak should share feedback of all the works with government so as to ensure the departments have real-time information”.

During the 90-minute programme, the CM reviewed works and responsibilities assigned to Class-I officers. “Working beyond the call of duty is what really defines an officer, therefore along with professional duties, every gram sanrakshak should also be always ready for making contributions for serving the society as well.

Gram Sanrakshak should take stock of development works being done in villages at regular intervals. After reviewing works of parks, Vayamshalas, anganwadi centres, boundary wall, water system, shed and paved way etc. in the cremation ground under Shivdham Yojana, every Gram Sanrakshak should upload the report on https://intrahry.gov.in portal,” he said.

He added that they should also meet families with annual income of Rs 25,000 and share their details with us, so that the government can make special efforts to bring such families into the mainstream. “Special camps will be organised to provide employment to members of such families,” Khattar said.

Job offers to 266 yoga sahayaks
“The government has set a target of setting up 1,000 parks and vyamshalas. Today job offer messages have been sent to 266 yoga sahayaks through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam for these parks and yayamshalas,” Khattar said.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 01:42 IST
