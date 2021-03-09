Khattar govt withdraws Sports University Bill, will revise it, reintroduce on March 10

The Haryana Assembly Monday withdrew the Sports University Bill of Haryana, 2019, two years after the state cabinet approved the move under which it had announced to appoint cricket legend Kapil Dev as the chancellor, following “certain observations from the Centre”.

In September 2019, the then Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij had announced that captain of 1983 world cup winning Indian cricket team Kapil Dev would be the first chancellor of the Haryana Sports University at Rai in Sonipat district.

The Bill was withdrawn after Sports Minister Sandeep Singh moved a resolution in the House, saying the state government has decided to take a “relook” at it on the Centre’s advice. The resolution said the Bill was presented to the Governor who reserved it for the consideration of President of India. The resolution stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated on December 19, 2019 that the chairman of UGC shall nominate a member of selection committee for selection of vice-chancellor of state, private and deemed universities and since now, no member of the search-cum-selection committee is nominated by UGC, the criteria for appointment needs to be relooked. “An Act was passed to upgrade Rai Sports School to the level of Sports University. Renowned cricketer Kapil Dev was appointed as the Chancellor of Sports University… Now there has been an objection about it, so this Bill will be passed again and sent to the Government of India so that budding sports talent can be provided a better platform for honing their skills by ensuring best sports facilities in the state,” said Chief Minister Manohar Lal in the Assembly.

Intervening in the discussion, Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said although the state government was competent to withdraw the bill, the legal status of any appointment in the proposed university needed to be made public. To this, Khattar clarified that no appointment had been made so far.

While the state had earlier passed the Bill to establish a sports university offering sports education in areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports research and coaching besides sports training centre, Principal Secretary Yogender Choudhary told The Indian Express that the Bill will be reintroduced later this week. “As per the earlier rules, the Bill was sent to honourable Governor for approval. Governor was of the view that the Bill needs to be sent for President’s approval under the new rules announced in 2018. As per the new rules, there should be a representative of UGC in the selection committee to select Vice-Chancellor of the university. It was conveyed to the state government and the Bill was withdrawn and under the amendment procedure, it will be reintroduced in the Vidhan Sabha on March 10,” said Choudhary.

Choudhary also said the appointment of Kapil Dev will not be affected. “As per my knowledge, the appointment of the Chancellor will not be affected,” he said.

“The state government has been working along with sports department in parallel terms regarding the work for the sports university and once the reintroduced bill is passed and approved, work regarding all areas including construction, various departments, training facilities, administrative blocks and other works will start,” said SS Phulia, director Sports, Haryana.

Kapil Dev could not be contacted for comments.