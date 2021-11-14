Khattar govt nod for setting up new Maruti plant in Kharkhoda

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday said that clearance has been given for setting up a new Maruti plant on about 900 acres of land at Kharkhoda in Sonipat district.

“It would further increase the production of Maruti, which would give a boost to the automobile sector in the state,” Khattar said while interacting with media after presiding over the meeting of Haryana Enterprises Promotion Center at Gurgaon.

“This meeting is organised from time to time with the big and small investors of the state so that while interacting to them, they can be given exemption according to their demand and policy. In the meeting held here, while interacting with two such big industries namely Maruti and Grasim Paints, approval has been given as per the policy. The ongoing talks with Maruti to set up the plant on about 900 acres of land at Kharkhoda have been finalised today. This has been discussed in detail with the senior management of the company. If the company deposits the entire amount within 45 days, then it will be given 10 per cent discount on the total amount as per the policy. Along with this, the company has been given SGST reimbursement for 15 years by the government.”

“Meanwhile, another company namely Grasim Paints which was earlier holding talks with the state government for setting up its plant in Rohtak but due to some reasons now they will be setting up this plant in Panipat. Some new conditions have been added to the exchange of this plant. This company has also been given a discount as per the policy. This industry will be established on 70 acres of land,” Khattar said.

Responding to a question regarding pollution issues, the Chief Minister said, “It is our endeavour to reduce pollution not only in Delhi NCR but also in the cities and villages of the state. For this, serious efforts are being made by the state government. Equipment and machines have been given on subsidy to the farmers for crop residue management.”

Responding to a question on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks that governments in neighbouring states were “doing nothing” to help farmers, who were compelled to burn stubble, Khattar said, “Bahut zabardast tamacha Supreme Court ne maara hai (the Supreme Court has struck a powerful slap). The SC has rightfully said that you always blame farmers for stubble burning, whereas there are so many other sources that contribute to pollution… you don’t speak about those other sources.”