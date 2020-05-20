Khattar govt lets industrial areas, e-commerce open with 100% staff

However, all of these establishments will have to register on Haryana government’s Saral Haryana portal. However, all of these establishments will have to register on Haryana government’s Saral Haryana portal.

All e-commerce industries, industrial estates, Special Economic Zones, industrial model townships and industrial areas and industries in the rural areas, urban and municipal areas have been allowed in Haryana to resume their full operations with 100 per cent staff.

The state government has issued fresh set of guidelines for industries that will remain in force till May 31.

However, all of these establishments will have to register on Haryana government’s Saral Haryana portal. They will be required to provide all the necessary and required details about their industry, workforce etc. and the passes shall be generated on the portal for their employees/ staff.

The establishments falling in containment zone will continue to remain shut till further orders.

“Immediate and automatic/self generated approvals shall be accorded and the passes generated as soon as the application is submitted on the portal. The passes already generated and issued from the Saral Haryana portal under the earlier guidelines automatically stand extended till May 31. As a part of the application, the applicant shall given an undertaking of compliance of Standard Operating Procedures as per MHA’s guidelines,” said A K Singh, Haryana’s principal secretary (Industries and Commerce).

