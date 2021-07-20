Khattar govt launches financial aid scheme for children who lost parents to Covid

Haryana has launched a scheme to provide financial assistance to children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19.

State Health Minister Anil Vij said, “State government has launched ‘Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojna’. Under this scheme, financial assistance will be provided for the upbringing and education of such children”.

Giving details of the scheme, Vij said, “Under this scheme, the state government will provide a financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per child per month to the families looking after such children till 18 years of age whose parents have passed away due to Covid. Besides this, an amount of Rs 12,000 per annum will also be given to such children till they attain the age of 18 years”.

“Children, who do not have any family members to look after them, will be nursed by ‘Child Care Institutions’. For such children, Rs 1,500 per child per month will be provided by the state government to the ‘Child Care Institute’ as financial assistance till the child attains the age of 18 years. This amount will be deposited in the bank account in the form of recurring deposit and the maturity amount will be given to the child on attaining the age of 21 years and all other expenses will be borne by the Child Care Institution,” Vij added.

Talking about the decline in Covid-19 infections across Haryana, Vij said, “Corona infection has come down but the people need to be alert and careful.”