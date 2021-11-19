Khattar govt grants tenure of Commission of Inquiry investigating Karnal lathicharge by two months

THE TENURE of the one-member Commission of Inquiry constituted by the Haryana government to probe the Karnal lathicharge in August was extended for another two months Thursday.

The orders granting a two-month extension to Justice SN Aggarwal (retd.) as Commission of Inquiry, Bastara Toll Plaza, Karnal (from October 25 till December 24), were issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora.

The commission was ordered to “probe the circumstances leading up to and including the action by the police at Karnal on August 28, 2021, and the use of force against the demonstrators”.

The commission is also mandated to “ascertain persons responsible for the said situation and further inquire into the role of Ayush Sinha, Sub-divisional Magistrate, Karnal, in the action by the police on August 28, 2021”.

It was also mandated to complete the inquiry and submit the report to the state government within a month from the date of publication of notification in the Official Gazette.

In August, several farmers and police personnel had sustained injuries as police had lathicharged farmers at the Bastara toll plaza, around 15 km from the hotel where top state BJP leaders were holding an internal party meeting. Ayush Sinha, who was then posted as Karnal SDM, was allegedly caught on camera instructing policemen to “break the heads” of protesting farmers.

A large number of farmers had also sat on protest outside Karnal’s mini-secretariat after a purported video of the SDM went viral. The additional chief secretary rank officer of the Haryana government, Devender Singh, had managed to end the stand-off after multiple rounds of talks with the farmers’ representatives.