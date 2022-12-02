Khattar govt approves new AatmaNirbhar Textile Policy

The Haryana Cabinet Thursday approved a new AatmaNirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25, which aims to attract investment worth Rs 4,000 crore and generate 20,0000 new jobs. The policy will supersede the previous Haryana Textile Policy 2019.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

The estimated budget for the new policy is Rs 1,500 crore with capping for capital incentive cases, a spokesperson said, adding that it aims at fostering an ecosystem of self-reliance and innovation by offering a robust incentive framework for backward integration, enhanced production of man-made fibres, promoting circular economy, attracting investments in weaving, knitting, processing, ready-made garments, apparel making, technical textiles, integrated units, textile parks, textile clusters, etc.

It will have a special emphasis on value addition, employment generation and productivity enhancement, the statement said, adding that the policy was in line with the “5F” vision of the prime minister –- ‘Farm to Fiber to Factory to Fashion to Foreign’.

The policy aims to attract investment to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore, generate 20,000 new jobs in the textile sector and provide an impetus for diversification of Haryana’s textile industry to the ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ category blocks

The Cabinet also approved the draft of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Rules, 2022, according to a statement. In order to achieve the objectives and to carry out the provisions of the “The Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022”, enacted in March, it is necessary to provide the procedure for implementation of the provisions of the said Act, it said.

The law was enacted to prevent unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, use of force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

The state Cabinet also gave approval to a proposal for giving driver allowance of Rs 20,000 per month to MLAs. The Cabinet gave its nod to the amendment in Section 3D of the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Act, 1975 in this regard. A new section 3E shall be inserted under which a member shall be entitled to driver allowance of Rs 20,000 per month which the Haryana

Vidhan Sabha Secretariat may pay to the person to be notified as the driver.

After the amendment, any member entitled to secretarial allowance will get Rs 20,000 per month. Presently a member is entitled to secretarial allowance at the rate of Rs 15,000 per month.

The Cabinet also gave approval to a proposal of the Gram Panchayat Mohna in Faridabad to gift a plot measuring 200 square yards to Leela Devi, mother of Kargil war martyr Virender Kumar.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to recruit 205 Ayush doctors through Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

The Cabinet also decided to introduce Haryana Land Partnership Policy-2022.

This policy provides for any state department or development agency to publish expressions of interest in newspapers in response to which land owner, land owners, aggregators can offer their lands, it said.

The development agency will pay the collector rate of lands to the owner or aggregator. During the course of development of the project, the land owners are offered 50 percent profits out of the running revenue. These payments will be made in every six-month interval. The time period for the project is kept as three years for projects up to 500 acres and five years for projects beyond 500 acres, it said.

The Cabinet also approved amendment in the policy for regularization of illegal plots in town planning schemes, rehabilitation schemes and improvement trust schemes, situated in the Municipal Areas of Haryana. According to the clauses of the policy proposed to be amended, the minimum plot size eligible for regularization shall be 100 square yards and above.

It also gave approval for recruiting 1,500 drivers to ensure seamless and effective round-the-clock operations and availability of the Emergency Response Vehicles (EVR) across the state.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to repealing four Acts pertaining to Urban Local Bodies Department that that have lost their relevancy.

The Acts are: The Punjab Small Town (Tax Validating) Act, 1934, The Punjab Municipal (Tax Validating) Act, 1934, The Punjab Urban Immovable Property Tax (Validation of Lists) Act, 1943 and The Punjab Municipal (Tax Validating) Act, 1956.