Farmer protest has gone out of control, its leaders have deviated from direction: Khattar on R-Day violence

CM Manohar Lal Khattar. He said that the farmers' organizations had given firm assurances of a peaceful protest in Delhi but “this incident has proved that the leadership of this protest has gone into the hands of those who have a difference between their words and deeds”. (File)

Condemning Tuesday’s violence during the farmers tractor rally in the national capital, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said “the protest has now gone out of the control of its leaders and has deviated from its direction. “I also appeal farmers to return to their homes after yesterday’s sad incident,” he said.

Khattar also chaired a special Cabinet meeting late Tuesday evening after the violence erupted in New Delhi. “The whole cabinet is unanimous that people of the state together fail the nefarious intentions of anti-social elements and cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony in the country and the state”.

“No Indian can tolerate hoisting of flag other than national flag at the Red Fort. Doing so is an insult to those great freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed their lives so that the tricolor could fly high on the ramparts of the Red Fort. Our freedom fighters did not earn freedom for us to spread such anarchy,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the farmers’ organizations had given firm assurances of a peaceful protest in Delhi but “this incident has proved that the leadership of this protest has gone into the hands of those who have a difference between their words and deeds”. “Therefore, now the farmers should think deeply about which direction this protest is going. In democracy, there is enough scope to resolve differences. All kinds of differences can be resolved through mutual dialogue,” he added.

Other leaders, including BJP state chief Om Prakash Dhankar and agriculture minister JP Dalal also condemned the violence and the incident at Red Fort, calling it an “extremely unfortunate”.

Haryana’s Director General of Police (DGP), Manoj Yadava had also issued a ‘high alert’ directing all district police chiefs to be extremely vigilant.

“All Commissioners of Police, Range ADGP/IGs and Superintendents of Police have been asked to be on high alert mode to deal strictly with rioters and miscreants. Additional force has also been deployed in sensitive areas. Not only this, the intelligence wing of the police is also monitoring the entire situation”, the DGP said.

Warning that the police would not take any kind of risk now, Yadav said, “All those who try to disturb law and order in the state would be dealt strictly. The rioters and those who instigated the riot through any kind of rumor will be taken into custody and dealt as per the law.”

He said that after the unfortunate incident in Delhi, the farmers are returning to their destinations. “For this, the police have been asked to remain extra vigilant. The police will also ensure their safe return while keeping a close watch on all the people,” Yadav said in a statement issued this evening.

“Under the guise of the present situation, some anti-social elements with an intention to grind their own axe, can also try to disturb peace through rumours. The police are also keeping a close eye on social media. Strict action will be taken if any kind of misleading, provocative, provoking and anarchic post is shared or forwarded on social media. People should not pay attention to the rumours and follow the Haryana Police website and Twitter handle for the latest updates”, he added.