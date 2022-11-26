Khattar too demands special economic package, cites cost on creating, upkeep of infra in NCR

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday demanded a special economic package from Centre for Haryana claiming that 14 districts of the state are part of the National Capital Region (NCR) and “a lot of resources have to be spent on construction and maintenance of infrastructure there”.

During a pre-budget meeting of state finance ministers with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, Khattar said 25,327 square kilometres of the state and a population of 164.3 lakh comes under NCR. “The region consumes a lot of resources for infrastructure, water, sanitation, urban development and connectivity. In NCR, Haryana government is spending money on the development of the KMP Expressway, the Rail Orbital Project, the Development of five cities of 2.5 lakh hectares along the KMP Corridor, an Integrated Multi Modal Logistics Hub at Narnaul, an International Horticulture Market at Ganaur and other big projects,” Khattar said.

“Therefore, the state should be given a special economic package,” he said.

While thanking Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sitharaman for “continuously giving special assistance for the Capital Investment Scheme to the states in the form of a 50-year interest-free loan in 2022-23 also”, Khattar said that demand for fresh financial package is also justified.

Khattar said that the state has done tremendous work to strengthen the health infrastructure of the state along with doing commendable progress in medical education. The number of undergraduate seats in medical colleges in Haryana was 700 in 2015, he said, while adding “we aim to increase this up to 3035 by 2025”.

He said that the construction and operation of medical colleges require to get capital intensive, with a capital investment of over Rs 700 crore on each such project, hence a demand has been made to the central government to provide special financial assistance to open these medical colleges in Haryana.