Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Khattar claims hassle-free procurement, Hooda says system collapsed

Hooda further alleged that due to non-lifting of paddy on time, the procurement process is also getting hampered and farmers are also not getting timely payment

The Chief Minister said that due to untimely rain, farmers have suffered crop damage and to compensate for the same directions for special girdawari have already been ordered. (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday claimed a “hassle-free procurement of kharif crops in 207 mandis”, even as his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda Thursday alleged that the state’s paddy procurement system has “completely collapsed”.

“There is no place to keep the new crop arriving in the markets. While farmers have to pass through long traffic jams of several hours to reach the mandis, still they have to wait there by keeping the crop in their tractor-trolley and other vehicles. Most of the farmers are compelled to keep their gold (paddy) on the roads,” Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition, said.

On the other hand, Khattar said: “11 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been procured in the mandis till October 4. As much as 16,000 MT bajra has been procured by HAFED”

The Chief Minister said that due to untimely rain, farmers have suffered crop damage and to compensate for the same directions for special girdawari have already been ordered.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 07:36:15 am
