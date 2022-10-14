Khattar claims full right over river waters; Punjab Opp tells Mann: ‘not a drop to spare’

The battle lines over sharing water from Ravi and Beas rivers seem to have been drawn with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday saying his state has full rights over the surplus waters from the two rivers even as opposition parties in Punjab asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to stick to his ground and make clear that state has not a drop extra to spare for anyone.

The remarks come a day before Khattar is to meet his Punjab counterpart in Chandigarh over the decades-old contentious Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue. The meeting has been scheduled after the Supreme Court recently nudged the two states to meet and try to find an amicable solution to water-sharing issues.

Under the Punjab Reorganization Act, 1966 and an order of the Union government, 3.5 million acre feet (MAF) of surplus Ravi and Beas river water was allocated to Haryana. The water was to be carried through the SYL canal, which has been a bone of contention between the two states. Punjab has been demanding a reassessment of the Ravi-Beas waters volume while Haryana seeks the completion of the SYL canal, stopped in the 90s, to get its share.

“Residents of Haryana have the right over SYL water and they will definitely get their right. Now it is necessary to fix a timeline in this matter, so that the availability of water to the farmers can be ensured,” Khattar Thursday said.

He expressed optimism that the Friday’s meeting will draw some positive solution.

Meanwhile, Mann spent time studying the issue, with Principal Secretary (water resources) Krishan Kumar giving a presentation on developments pertaining to the SYL canal issue so far, the state’s stand in the Supreme Court and various legislations passed in the Vidhan Sabha from time to time to protect state’s water.

Mann was told that an assessment by Bhakra Beas management Board in 2011 had revealed that the state had only 13.35 MAF water against the 1981 assessment that pegged water flowing down Beas and Ravi at 17.17 MAF.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in Punjab urged Mann, who had earlier stated that he will protect state’s rights at all costs, to stand firm on his ground on the issue.

BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh told Mann to ensure that “there is no ambiguity in your stance, which may prove costly for the state” in future.

“You have to be clear and categorical that Punjab has not a drop of water to spare for anyone. There is no question of providing any water (to Haryana),” said Amarinder during whose tenure Punjab had enacted ‘The Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, 2004’, to terminate all inter-state agreements relating to the waters of the rivers Ravi and Beas.

“While Haryana has no riparian rights over the Punjab rivers from which it is claiming the water, it has got absolute right over the Yamuna water coming through Tajewala barrage,” he said, adding this was gross injustice to Punjab that the Yamuna water was not factored in during the division of resources on 60:40 ratio between both states.

He said Mann should ideally have taken all opposition parties into confidence ahead of his meeting. The Shiromani Akali Dal asked Mann clarify the stand he would take in the meeting. In a statement, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said this was of utmost importance “as there are clear cut indications that he would betray Punjab’s interests at instance of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal”.

“The very fact that the CM had not explained his stand to Punjabis nor held an all-party meeting to firm up one stand on this issue indicated that he was under pressure from Kejriwal to arrive at a compromise with the Haryana government to help AAP gain politically in that state,” SAD leader alleged.

Asserting that “Punjabis would not tolerate any such compromise”, Cheema told Mann to clearly state in the meeting that “Punjab did not have a single drop of water to spare nor any land to construct the SYL canal” and that Haryana being a non-riparian state did not have any locus standi on this issue.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, while seeking “clear and unambiguous guarantee from Mann” that there will be no concession or compromise made with Haryana on the issue of SYL canal, said, “It is a matter of life and death for all of us, literally and the margin of error is zero.”

Warring told Mann that “what he commits and does (in the meeting) will have a longtime bearing on the interests of Punjab, its economy and agriculture.”

Warring said “Punjabis are concerned” over Kejriwal’s “repeated stand and statements that Haryana should also get water” from Punjab. “Besides, AAP MP Dr Sushil Gupta had clearly said a few months ago that his party’s government will ensure construction of SYL and flow of its water into Haryana,” said Warring.

He demanded that Mann must, at least, make a commitment to the people of Punjab ahead of his meeting that come what may, he will not concede a single drop of water from the state to any other state. “Punjab is alarmingly running short of water with water table depleting, which was confirmed by the NASA satellite images…how can anyone expect Punjab to give away its water. It is like dying of thirst while giving your water to others,” he added.

Congress leader and All-India Kisan Congress president Sukhpal Singh Khaira cautioned CM Mann against making any compromise at the behest of his party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.