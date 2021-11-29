Manohar Lal Khattar: Call on farmer FIRs once matters reach final stage

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
November 29, 2021 3:06:45 am
November 29, 2021 3:06:45 am
With farmer unions demanding withdrawal of cases lodged against them during the agitation against the three farm laws,
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the issue will be taken up once the matter reaches the final state.
Soon after the announcement for repealing the laws, the farmers had demanded withdrawal of all cases registered against them during the agitation.
Khattar said, “This matter will be taken up when the entire issue will reach the final stage and after we see what the Centre has to say.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-