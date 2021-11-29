Manohar Lal Khattar: Call on farmer FIRs once matters reach final stage

With farmer unions demanding withdrawal of cases lodged against them during the agitation against the three farm laws,

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the issue will be taken up once the matter reaches the final state.

Soon after the announcement for repealing the laws, the farmers had demanded withdrawal of all cases registered against them during the agitation.

Khattar said, “This matter will be taken up when the entire issue will reach the final stage and after we see what the Centre has to say.”