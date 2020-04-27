Khattar asks PM to clear uncertainty regarding dates of competitive exams

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that there is no shortage of surgical masks and PPE kits. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that there is no shortage of surgical masks and PPE kits.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday urged the Centre to take quick steps to quell the uncertainty around dates of competitive examinations like Combined Defense Services, JEE, and NEET for admissions into NDA, engineering and medical colleges.

Khattar told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state was fully prepared to meet any eventuality amid the coronavirus outbreak, and all efforts are being made to revive economic activities in a safe manner.

“We are testing 3,115 samples every day. Out of the total 22,243 tests conducted till date, only 299 have been found positive. All of them have been admitted to hospitals for treatment. After treatment, 205 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital,” the CM said.

“A total of 20,792 teams with Asha workers, Anganwadi workers etc. have been formed for this purpose. The target of conducting a screening of 100 per cent families in the state is being carefully carried out…samples are being taken of all those who could be infected,” he added.

So far, 32.21 lakh people have downloaded the Arogya Setu app in Haryana. There are 155 containment zones in the state where the lockdown is being strictly implemented. Arrangements for around 19,000 possible COVID-19 patients has been made in the state, and arrangements for isolation beds for 9,444 people have also been made. As many as 1,101 ventilators are in working condition in Haryana.

There is no shortage of surgical masks and PPE kits, Khattar told the prime minister.

He added that the MHA’s guidelines on lockdown relaxations after April 20 are being duly followed. “Where there are arrangements to keep workers, industrial and construction activities have been started all across the state, excluding the containment zones. Similarly, 18,750 workers are working in situ in 415 such units,” Khattar said.

“More than 2 lakh labourers are working in 1,448 brick kilns across the state. However, stringent measures are being implemented in Panipat, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Panchkula, where some cases of COVID-19 have come to light,” he added.

Informing the prime minister about agricultural activities started in the state, the chief minister said “utmost care is being taken in the procurement of wheat and mustard in the mandis. In every mandi, proper arrangements for masks, sanitisers, and thermal screening have been made for the farmers and labourers. Two days prior information is being given to the farmers through SMS as to which farmer has to bring his crop in which mandi and at what time. All employees, arhtiya, farmers, and labourers working in the mandis have been given a free life insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for COVID-19. Till now the situation in the state is under control and we are constantly alert and fully prepared to tackle any situation in the future.”

