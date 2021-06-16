Haryana CM Khattar asks officers to ensure one hospital per district to treat injured cows

“While reviewing various works and new projects of Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog, the Chief Minister directed the officers of the state's animal husbandry and dairy department that the grant which is to be released to gaushalas should be given on the recommendation of the Aayog," a government spokesperson said. (File Photo)

Haryana is going to have at least one hospital in each district of the state for timely treatment and care of stray cows injured in road accidents, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday while presiding over the review meeting of Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog.

“Timely treatment of every injured cow should be ensured in these hospitals. Dedicated medical arrangements should be made for the treatment of the cows in at least one veterinary hospital at the district-level as well. There should be a system to keep at least 50 cows in these hospitals and if any hospital is not able to make such an arrangement, then a temporary hospital should be established at a nearby cowshed and the arrangement for giving medical treatment should be made there under the supervision of a government veterinarian”, Khattar said, while giving directions to officers.

“While reviewing various works and new projects of Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog, the Chief Minister directed the officers of the state’s animal husbandry and dairy department that the grant which is to be released to gaushalas should be given on the recommendation of the Aayog,” a government spokesperson said.

Talking about making gaushalas self-reliant, the Chief Minister also directed officers to prepare an action plan for increasing the income of gaushalas, while directing them to prepare a plan to integrate gaushalas with natural farming.

Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog, chairman, Sarvan Kumar Garg, said, “Solar plants have been installed in 331 gaushalas of the state and the process of setting up solar plants in another 229 is in progress”.