Khattar asks DCs to ensure flood control measures before June 20

Khattar also directed the DCs to ensure the strengthening of river banks especially in Yamunanagar and Karnal districts to avert flooding. (Express photo/File) Khattar also directed the DCs to ensure the strengthening of river banks especially in Yamunanagar and Karnal districts to avert flooding. (Express photo/File)

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to intensify the work on various ongoing short-term schemes for flood control in the state and directed the officers to personally visit the sites to ensure works are completed before monsoon hits the state.

Setting a target for the DCs, Khattar also directed officers that work on the ongoing schemes and other flood control measures including desilting of both urban and rural drains should be completed by June 20. He also directed the DCs to ensure the strengthening of river banks especially in Yamunanagar and Karnal districts to avert flooding.

Out of the total 833 urban and rural drains in Haryana, 588 drains have been identified for cleaning. As 18 drains in the state are being managed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Railways, the concerned Deputy Commissioners have been directed to coordinate with NHAI and Railways for the cleaning these.

Khattar on Thursday also approved a proposal to set up a centralised/multifarious testing facility accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) in every district. These laboratories will conduct tests related to agriculture, food, soil, environment, and health, water etc under one roof.

“Currently, only four NABL accredited labs are operational, one each in Karnal, Gurgaon, Kurukshetra and Kaithal. But these laboratories are conducting testing of potable water quality only. With the Chief Minister’s current approval while labs in other 18 districts will be opened, these existing labs will also be upgraded to multifarious testing labs, a government spokesperson said, Thursday.

