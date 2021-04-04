Khattar announces salary hike of up to Rs 2,000 for sanitation workers

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday announced a bonanza of welfare schemes for sanitation workers.

Now the monthly salary of sanitation workers working in rural areas has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,000 per month and monthly salary of sanitation workers working in urban areas has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 per month. Instead of getting monthly salary of Rs 10.000, the sewerage man will now get Rs 12,000 per month.

While ensuring salaries on time without any delay, the CM said that in case of delay in salary, the salary of sanitary workers will be paid from the amount of Rs 1 crore that has been provided to the Deputy Commissioner. He said that even then if there is a delay in the payment of salaries due to some reason then they will get an additional compensation of Rs 500 along with the salary of next month. Besides this, there will be no diversion of budget allocated by the finance department for the salaries of sanitary workers.

Khattar made these announcements at ‘Safai Mitra Utthan Sammelan’ at Karnal on Sunday.

He said that high-risk conditions prevail in sewage cleaning works. For the protection of sanitary workers, a new technology has been introduced at Rewari and Gurugram. Under the new arrangements, all sewage main holes will be connected to sensors. In case of overflow in the sewage main hole, there will be an alert in the office concerned and cleaning will be done by machines.