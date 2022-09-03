Khattar announces interim relief of Rs 25,000 to shopkeepers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Friday, met the shopkeepers affected by the fire that broke out in Rehri Market, Sector 9, on Thursday night. He expressed grief over the incident and announced an interim relief of Rs 25,000 to the affected shopkeepers.

“The chief minister announced an initial relief of Rs 25,000 to all the affected 100 shopkeepers on behalf of the government. He also assured financial assistance to the affected shopkeepers through the Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Bima Yojana. He said that after assessing the damage, financial assistance will be given to the shopkeepers. To protect the interests of traders, steps are being taken by the government from time to time. The Yojana is being run by the state government for traders and shopkeepers and insurance is provided to them in case of loss of their property. Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to the traders in case of theft of goods and loss due to fire, etc.,” a government spokesperson said.