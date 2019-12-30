Follow Us:
Monday, December 30, 2019

Kharar teacher’s murder: Cops to get RCN against suspect

Harvinder Singh had allegedly got his live-in partner Sarbjeet Kaur killed by hiring the contract killers. A man had shot Kaur from a point blank range outside a private school on December 4.

By: Express News Service | Mohali | Updated: December 30, 2019 5:46:05 am
Harvinder, a resident of Barnala district, had left the country almost a month before the murder to evade his arrest.

The district police will get issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Harvinder Singh, the prime suspect in the murder of a Kharar based private school teacher. The accused is believed to have fled to Armenia.

Police arrested Harvinder’s mother, Shinder Kaur alias Bhinder, on December 10 and also arrested the contract killer, Jaswinder Singh alias Baba, on December 21. Jaswinder Singh confessed that Harvinder had hired him to get Sarbjeet Kaur killed. Harvinder, a resident of Barnala district, had left the country almost a month before the murder to evade his arrest. The police have now got clues about his presence in Armenia and are preparing to get issue the RCN so that Harvinder can be brought back.

Confirming the development, SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they had completed the documentation to get the RCN issued. When asked about Harvinder’s whereabouts, the SSP refused to comment, saying that it could hamper probe.

“Our work is complete and we will submit the file to the MHA and complete other formalities soon. Earlier it was suspected that he fled to France as his family members are residing there,” said an officer.

