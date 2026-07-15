Water crisis grips New Sunny Enclave; RWA urges SDM to install three approved tubewells

The prolonged drinking water crisis in New Sunny Enclave, a 142-acre residential township in Sector 125, Kharar, resurfaced on Wednesday as a delegation of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) met SDM-cum-Administrator of the Kharar Municipal Council Gurmit Singh, seeking immediate intervention to restore regular water supply.

The delegation, led by BJP Punjab State Media Head Vineet Joshi, submitted a memorandum highlighting the acute shortage of drinking water affecting thousands of residents. It comprised RWA president Pavittar Pal Singh, Ram Krishna Kataria, Harmel Singh, Captain Inderjit Singh, Tirlok Singh Sokhi, Sewak Singh (Ex-PCS), Sudesh Kumar Dhuna, Dr Shashi and Jagga Singh Chauhan.

The RWA said that despite being one of Punjab’s largest approved residential projects, the colony has been grappling with an inadequate water supply for several years. It alleged that only two tubewells were installed when the township was developed in 2009, when the population was much smaller, and no corresponding upgrade has been made despite a sharp rise in the number of residents.

The delegation said one of the existing tubewell motors frequently develops faults and, in the absence of a standby arrangement, residents are often left without water for days. It also raised concerns over the quality of drinking water, alleging that it contains suspended particles and poses a potential health risk.

“The government has already approved three additional tubewells. Their installation should be taken up without any further delay so that residents receive an uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water,” Joshi said.

The RWA also urged the administration to expedite the takeover of the colony’s civic infrastructure and ensure its proper maintenance, arguing that residents continue to pay taxes despite inadequate basic amenities.

“Despite repeated representations to government departments, public representatives and ministers over the years, no permanent solution has emerged. If the issue remains unresolved, residents will be compelled to launch a peaceful democratic agitation to secure their basic right to drinking water,” the delegation said.

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Assuring the residents of prompt action, Gurmit Singh said the matter would be examined on a priority basis and appropriate steps would be taken in coordination with the concerned departments to address the water supply issue.