SI injured in attack on police during NDPS raid in Kharar; 6 arrested

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A police team conducting a raid in a drug trafficking case was attacked in Kharar, leaving a Sub-Inspector injured. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
SSP Harmandeep Singh said, the attack occurred on around 2:15 pm in Harlalpur village, where an under-training Sub-Inspector, Gurvinder Singh, along with his team from Sadar Kharar police station, had reached to apprehend a suspect in an NDPS case. As the police attempted to detain the accused and place him in a vehicle, his associates present at the spot turned aggressive and attacked the team.
During the scuffle, the SI sustained a serious head injury and his uniform was torn, following which he was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, police said.
A 23-second video of the incident has surfaced, showing a group of men surrounding the police team as they try to place the accused inside a car. The attackers are seen pushing and assaulting the officer, while one of them is holding a stick. They also attempted to free the accused, but the police managed to secure him inside the vehicle.
Despite the attack, the police initially detained two accused from the spot and later arrested four more who had fled, taking the total number of arrested persons to six.
Station House Officer Gurpreet Singh said that “two police teams were deployed on Harlalpur–Bhukhri road after receiving information about drug traffickers”. He added that when the police tried to apprehend one suspect, the others “resorted to physical assault”.
Police have also recovered sharp-edged weapons, a motorcycle, and a Scorpio vehicle from the accused.
Officials said several of those arrested have a criminal background. The accused were produced before a court and remanded in police custody. Further investigation is underway.
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