SI injured in attack on police during NDPS raid in Kharar; 6 arrested

During the scuffle, the SI sustained a serious head injury and his uniform was torn, following which he was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, police said. (Source: File)

A police team conducting a raid in a drug trafficking case was attacked in Kharar, leaving a Sub-Inspector injured. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

SSP Harmandeep Singh said, the attack occurred on around 2:15 pm in Harlalpur village, where an under-training Sub-Inspector, Gurvinder Singh, along with his team from Sadar Kharar police station, had reached to apprehend a suspect in an NDPS case. As the police attempted to detain the accused and place him in a vehicle, his associates present at the spot turned aggressive and attacked the team.

During the scuffle, the SI sustained a serious head injury and his uniform was torn, following which he was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, police said.