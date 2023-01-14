Kharar MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

Kharar Municipal Council (MC) has begun taking action against illegal constructions after a labourer was killed on January 1 near Chajjumajra.

On Friday, a team of the municipal corporation had sealed an under construction building near Ram Bhawan.

The building was being constructed by violating the building by laws.

“We received information that the building was being constructed following which we sealed it,” an officer said.

The Estate Officer (EO) Manveer Singh Gill said that they will take action in the coming days.