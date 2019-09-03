Kharar highway: NHAI says service road construction completed, DC yet to get report

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) announced the completion of the construction work of a 3-km service road on Kharar highway on Monday. NHAI officials said in the next phase, they will begin the construction of a 5-km long stretch.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the NHAI’s project director KL Sachdeva said the NHAI had held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan in August and it was decided that the work of the service road will be completed within 15 days. “The work was delayed due to heavy rains. It took time, but it is almost completed now and we will proceed further to construct the remaining stretch,” Sachdeva added.

However, DC Dayalan said that he was yet to get the report from the NHAI on whether the road stretch was completed or not. “I was told that the work was delayed due to rain, but I am not sure about whether it is completed from both sides of the road or not, I will ask the NHAI officials regarding this,” the DC told Chandigarh Newsline.