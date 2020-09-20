Kharar firing: CA dies two days after being attacked, murder charges added to FIR

A CCTV grab of the incident. (File photo)

Kharar-based Chartered Accountant (CA) Arun Sharma, who was seriously injured after a group of armed men attacked him at his residence early Thursday morning, succumbed to his injuries Saturday. His family members staged a protest by blocking traffic at Chandigarh-Kharar highway and demanded the arrest of prime accused Baljeet Chouudhary and Bhavjeet Gill.

Kharar Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Bhagwant Singh said Arun Sharma died on Saturday morning and his body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, which was conducted at Kharar Civil Hospital. He added that the Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was added to the FIR. Arun Sharma breathed his last at Indus Hospital in Derabassi, where he was being treated.

“We produced three accused Akashdeep, Harinder and Jasjit in the court. The court remanded them to five days police custody. We will soon arrest the prime accused,” the SHO said.

On being asked about the reason of Sharma’s death, Inspector Bhagwant Singh said they are yet to get the post-mortem report, but Sharma had sustained serious head injuries as the assailants had attacked him with sluggers and iron rods.

The deceased’s body was cremated on Saturday, while his family also staged a protest and demanded the arrest of the prime accused in the case.

Sharma’s son Deven said that two days had passed but prime accused Bhavjeet Gill and Baljeet Chaudhary were still on the run. He added that the accused used to threaten him in the past and continued to roam freely in many areas of Mohali and Kharar.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deven Sharma said they had asked the police to name Amandeep Singh of Bhagomajra village in the FIR, as he was also present at the spot when the other accused attacked his father. “We want Aman to be named in the FIR as he was also involved in the attack. His name has not been included in the FIR. We also demand immediate arrest of the other accused in the case,” Deven told The Indian Express.

