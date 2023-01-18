scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Kharar: Four stop car, snatch Rs 6,000 in cash, iPhone

According to Kharar police, a case had been lodged in the incident and investigations taken up.

The incident, investigators said, had taken place when a Panchkula-based couple and their nephew had come to attend a reception in Kharar on Monday night. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Kharar: Four stop car, snatch Rs 6,000 in cash, iPhone
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A group of unidentified men on Monday stopped a car and robbed some cash and the iPhone of a couple who was travelling in it on the PR-7 Airport Extension Road of Mohali.

According to Kharar police, a case had been lodged in the incident and investigations taken up.

The incident, investigators said, had taken place when a Panchkula-based couple and their nephew had come to attend a reception in Kharar on Monday night. The trio were returning to Panchkula in their car when their vehicle was stopped and around Rs 6,000 in cash and an iPhone looted from them.

The complainant in the case, identified as Dishant, has told the police that he had come to attend the reception along with his uncle and aunt. Their vehicle was intercepted by four men in a car while they were on the PR-7 Airport Extension Road of Mohali.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
More from Chandigarh

The men had then proceeded to snatch a cell phone and some cash from them before fleeing.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 00:39 IST
Next Story

Poet Wasim Barelvi injured in road accident, out of danger

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close