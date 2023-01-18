Kharar: Four stop car, snatch Rs 6,000 in cash, iPhone

A group of unidentified men on Monday stopped a car and robbed some cash and the iPhone of a couple who was travelling in it on the PR-7 Airport Extension Road of Mohali.

According to Kharar police, a case had been lodged in the incident and investigations taken up.

The incident, investigators said, had taken place when a Panchkula-based couple and their nephew had come to attend a reception in Kharar on Monday night. The trio were returning to Panchkula in their car when their vehicle was stopped and around Rs 6,000 in cash and an iPhone looted from them.

The complainant in the case, identified as Dishant, has told the police that he had come to attend the reception along with his uncle and aunt. Their vehicle was intercepted by four men in a car while they were on the PR-7 Airport Extension Road of Mohali.

The men had then proceeded to snatch a cell phone and some cash from them before fleeing.