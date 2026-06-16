Man climbs BSNL tower in Kharar over family dispute, rescued after hours-long standoff

Authorities launched a rescue operation and continued negotiations through the night.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMohaliJun 16, 2026 06:26 PM IST
BSNL towert around 10 am on Tuesday, police personnel succeeded in bringing him down safely and shifted him to a hospital for a medical examination. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

High drama unfolded near the Kharar Bus Stand on Monday night when a man climbed a BSNL tower, alleging harassment by his wife and in-laws and demanding intervention in an ongoing family dispute.

The man, identified as Sony Singh, a resident of Jallowal village in Fatehgarh Sahib district’s Amloh tehsil, remained atop the tower for several hours, refusing to come down until his concerns were addressed.

Speaking to journalists over the phone, Sony claimed he had not received justice in a long-standing dispute with his wife and her family. He said he had entered into a love marriage in 2014 and that the couple has two children.

Also Read | Punjab sacrilege protest: After 560 days atop 400-ft BSNL tower, farmer to descend on Friday

He alleged that tensions escalated after he confronted his wife over her conversations with another man. Sony further claimed that his wife left home on Monday with their younger son and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash. He alleged that when he went to his in-laws’ house looking for her, they denied any knowledge of her whereabouts.

Demanding the return of his son, an inquiry into the alleged missing cash and protection for his safety, Sony remained atop the tower despite repeated appeals from police and civil administration officials.

Authorities launched a rescue operation and continued negotiations through the night. At around 10 am on Tuesday, police personnel succeeded in bringing him down safely and shifted him to a hospital for a medical examination.

Also Read | Tower of resolve: how ex-Army jawan Gurjeet Singh Khalsa forced a law change after staying at 400 ft high for 560 days

Kharar DSP Ishan Singla said the man had climbed the tower due to distress arising from family-related issues.

Story continues below this ad

“The matter is being investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry,” the DSP said.

Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations and said the dispute will be dealt with through the appropriate legal process.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments