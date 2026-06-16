Man climbs BSNL tower in Kharar over family dispute, rescued after hours-long standoff

t around 10 am on Tuesday, police personnel succeeded in bringing him down safely and shifted him to a hospital for a medical examination. (Image generated using AI)

High drama unfolded near the Kharar Bus Stand on Monday night when a man climbed a BSNL tower, alleging harassment by his wife and in-laws and demanding intervention in an ongoing family dispute.

The man, identified as Sony Singh, a resident of Jallowal village in Fatehgarh Sahib district’s Amloh tehsil, remained atop the tower for several hours, refusing to come down until his concerns were addressed.

Speaking to journalists over the phone, Sony claimed he had not received justice in a long-standing dispute with his wife and her family. He said he had entered into a love marriage in 2014 and that the couple has two children.