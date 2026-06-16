Man climbs BSNL tower in Kharar over family dispute, rescued after hours-long standoff

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High drama unfolded near the Kharar Bus Stand on Monday night when a man climbed a BSNL tower, alleging harassment by his wife and in-laws and demanding intervention in an ongoing family dispute.
The man, identified as Sony Singh, a resident of Jallowal village in Fatehgarh Sahib district’s Amloh tehsil, remained atop the tower for several hours, refusing to come down until his concerns were addressed.
Speaking to journalists over the phone, Sony claimed he had not received justice in a long-standing dispute with his wife and her family. He said he had entered into a love marriage in 2014 and that the couple has two children.
He alleged that tensions escalated after he confronted his wife over her conversations with another man. Sony further claimed that his wife left home on Monday with their younger son and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash. He alleged that when he went to his in-laws’ house looking for her, they denied any knowledge of her whereabouts.
Demanding the return of his son, an inquiry into the alleged missing cash and protection for his safety, Sony remained atop the tower despite repeated appeals from police and civil administration officials.
Authorities launched a rescue operation and continued negotiations through the night. At around 10 am on Tuesday, police personnel succeeded in bringing him down safely and shifted him to a hospital for a medical examination.
Kharar DSP Ishan Singla said the man had climbed the tower due to distress arising from family-related issues.
“The matter is being investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry,” the DSP said.
Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations and said the dispute will be dealt with through the appropriate legal process.
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