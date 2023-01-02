Kharar building collapse: Owner didn’t have permit to construct first floor

The owner of the building, a showroom, which collapsed in Sector 126, Kharar, on Saturday did not have the permission to construct the first floor of the building, which likely led to the incident and claimed the life of a labourer, officials said Sunday.

According to the officials of the Kharar Municipal Corporation (MC) the preliminary investigation conducted by them indicated that the owners were trying to take advantage of the weekend when the offices were closed.

“Our records have shown that the owner had the permission to construct the basement and the ground floor of the building. But they were constructing the first floor illegally, it seems that it was due to the first floor that the building collapsed,” an officer said.

Kharar MC’s Assistant Municipal Engineer (AME) Amit Kumar said that they will write to the police to register a case against the building owner. Meanwhile, police booked the contractor Dinesh Kumar under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A two-storey under construction building had collapsed on Saturday claiming the life of a labourer. One person was also injured in the incident, as the two were buried under debris, while nine others working at the site had a miraculous escape.

According to the police, the worker who died was identified as one Ajay, while the injured man was identified as one Nitish Kumar.

The under-construction building was registered under the name of one Leena Kalra, records showed.