Kharar building collapse: ‘Harwinder’s aim was to provide good education to his daughters’

One of the employees rescued alive. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi) One of the employees rescued alive. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi)

“HE WAS the lone bread winner of his family, his only aim was to provide good education to his four children, he worked hard throughout his life but the way his life ended has saddened the entire village,” shared Satwinder Singh, nephew of victim Harwinder Singh who died in the building collapse in Kharar.

Satwinder Singh, who had come to the Kharar civil hospital to claim the body, said that Harwinder, who had started working with the contractor only last week, had three daughters and a son who are still studying.

“His two daughters study in senior secondary class while the son is studying in ninth class. His financial condition was not good and he used to work hard. He had come from Dubai around two months ago and also worked at a private college in Ghruan. He did his best to make both ends meet,” Satwinder Singh said.

Speaking further, Satwinder said that Harwinder had only one dream-of giving a good education to his daughters. “He would often discuss about his daughter’s education. He always encouraged them and did his best to provide them the best education. His daughters too are bright students, but this incident has ruined the family,” he said.

Speaking further, Satwinder added that Harwinder did not even have a proper house and used to live in an old house. “He had recently joined the work with the contractor. He used to do petty jobs in the past and would work both day and night shift to earn good money. He used to work 15 to 18 hours every day,” said Satwinder.

Satwinder came to know about the incident around 3 pm, following which some villagers and Harwinder’s son arrived at the spot, hoping to see him come out alive, but he was found dead.

Harwinder’s body was handed over to his family on Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.