Kharar building collapse: Civic body asks police to register FIR against violators, cancels architect’s license

Two days after a labourer was killed after an under-construction building had collapsed in Mohali’s Kharar, the Municipal Council Monday wrote to the police asking them to register an FIR against the violators.

A civic body official told The Indian Express they had also cancelled the plan of the building in Sector 126. The building owner did not have permission to construct the first floor. The civic body had also cancelled the license of the architect, Parveen Negi, who had prepared the site plan of the building.

“We have written to the police to register an FIR against the responsible people. There was no permission for the first floor. We came to know that the case was registered against the contractor. But, if there is negligence on any other end the action must be taken too,” the official added.

The Kharar police had Sunday booked contractor Dinesh Kumar under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The two-storey under-construction building had collapsed on Saturday claiming the life of a labourer. Another person was injured in the accident, while 11 labourers who were working at the site escaped.