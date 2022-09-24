Chandigarh: 27-year-old found dead under garbage vehicle

A 27-year-old Kharar resident was killed on Friday afternoon after getting stuck under the dumper of a twin bin garbage collection vehicle of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in Sector 23.

The victim, identified by the police as one Navjot, was a resident of Kharar and was the driver of the garbage collection vehicle. While the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation claimed the death to “be a case of suicide”, the garbage collectors society alleged that a mechanical failure in the garbage vehicle led to the death of Navjot.

As per details, Navjot had been tasked with collection of waste from the commercial areas — the markets of Sectors 23 and 24.

On Friday the incident came to light after locals found a garbage vehicle parked in their area for quite some time.

On being suspicious, some passersby checked the vehicle and saw a man’s body stuck underneath the dumper.

They immediately informed the police, which rushed to the spot and fished Navjot out from under the vehicle and took him to Government Multi Speciality Hospital in Sector 16. The doctors there declared Navjot dead and sent the body to the mortuary.

An autopsy will be conducted on Saturday.

Police said that Navjot is survived by his mother, and a sister who is already married and was expecting. Navjot himself was set to get married on October 2.

On Friday, though the UT civic body tried to brush the incident aside as a case of suicide, the chairman of Chandigarh’s door-to-door garbage collectors society, Om Prakash Saini, told The Indian Express, “ There was no helper with Navjot who could have told us what actually might have happened. What is clear though is that Navjot had parked the vehicle and come out to check something under the vehicle. We suspect that the failure of the hydraulic system could have caused the heavy bins to collapse on him, causing his death. Why will a person commit suicide in such a weird and unusual manner? Moreover a similar incident happened just in May this year where the garbage collector died under similar circumstances”

Saini, who was Navjot’s colleague, added that the man was happy as he was about to get married. “if he wanted to kill himself, he would have hanged himself. The video of the incident clearly shows his hand near the lever in an attempt to lift the load of the twin bins which fell on him.”

The waste collectors said that they have repeatedly demanded that these twin bin vehicles needed to be checked, but their appeals have gone unheard. He said that there are helpers with people who collect waste in residential areas but not with the ones who operate in commercial areas.

Police say accident, MC claims suicide

The Chandigarh Police, after preliminary probe, on Friday said that the incident appears to be a case of accident as the victim was found stuck under the hydraulic garbage vehicle of the civic body.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, on the other hand, said that the incident was a case of suicide.

Commissioner of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, Anindita Mitra, while speaking to The Indian Express said, “Preliminary information that we have received makes us believe that it was a case of suicide. However, we shall wait for the autopsy report to know the exact cause.”

She also stated, “I have learnt that he was depressed due to some personal reasons. Also, he had attempted something similar yesterday as well, his co-workers have told us.”

Prodded about the case happening due to mechanical failure, Mitra said, “As I said, the autopsy report of the police report tomorrow will shed light on the cause of death.”

The police said that they haven’t yet registered an FIR in the matter as yet and inquest proceedings have been initiated as of now.