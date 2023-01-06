scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Khanna wall collapse: 1 dead, five injured

Six of the labourers were buried under the debris. The locals informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation and rushed the victims to the hospital.

The labourers were digging pits to lay the foundation. All of a sudden atleast 10 feet long portion of the adjoining building collapsed. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Khanna wall collapse: 1 dead, five injured
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

One person died and five others were injured after a wall collapsed in Khanna, Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Mukesh Muni, 32, of Ikolaha village.

The injured who were hospitalised were identified as Vipan Muni, 50, his wife Nisha Muni, 48, and Manjita Kumar – all residents of Village Ikolaha. Two of the injured Raju and Krishna were sent to the home after administering first aid.

Khanna DSP William Jeji said that the owner of Sood Marbles was constructing a building in a plot adjoining their shop.

The labourers were digging pits to lay the foundation. All of a sudden atleast 10 feet long portion of the adjoining building collapsed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...
Axar, Surya almost pull off the impossible before Lanka level T20I series
Axar, Surya almost pull off the impossible before Lanka level T20I series

Six of the labourers were buried under the debris. The locals informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation and rushed the victims to the hospital.

More from Chandigarh

Senior Medical Officer of Civil Hospital Khanna Dr Maninder Bhasin said that six injured were brought to the hospital. One of them was brought dead. ENS

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 06:43 IST
Next Story

January 6, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Assembly Elections

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close