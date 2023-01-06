Khanna wall collapse: 1 dead, five injured

One person died and five others were injured after a wall collapsed in Khanna, Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Mukesh Muni, 32, of Ikolaha village.

The injured who were hospitalised were identified as Vipan Muni, 50, his wife Nisha Muni, 48, and Manjita Kumar – all residents of Village Ikolaha. Two of the injured Raju and Krishna were sent to the home after administering first aid.

Khanna DSP William Jeji said that the owner of Sood Marbles was constructing a building in a plot adjoining their shop.

The labourers were digging pits to lay the foundation. All of a sudden atleast 10 feet long portion of the adjoining building collapsed.

Six of the labourers were buried under the debris. The locals informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation and rushed the victims to the hospital.

Senior Medical Officer of Civil Hospital Khanna Dr Maninder Bhasin said that six injured were brought to the hospital. One of them was brought dead. ENS